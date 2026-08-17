Cleans and dries hard floors in one pass, which suits households with pets or kids where spills happen often, and the cordless design skips the cord-swap hassle of separate mopping and vacuuming tools. Apply coupon code "DNSS6S08" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° lay-flat design for cleaning under low furniture
- 5.1-inch compression for tight, hard-to-reach spaces
- 158℉ Flashdry self-cleaning with sealed hot air drying
- 40-minute runtime with Tineco iLoop smart power adjustment
- 45° swivel and assistive wheels for effortless maneuvering
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
Handles both vacuuming and mopping in one pass, so it suits anyone dealing with mixed hard floors and pet messes who doesn't want two separate machines. Apply coupon code "DNSS7S08" for a savings of $210. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° lay-flat design for cleaning under low furniture
- DualBlock anti-tangle technology prevents hair clogging
- Flashdry heated water self-cleaning and hot air drying
- 50-minute runtime with iLoop power management
- Continuous fresh water washing with MHCBS technology
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|29%
|--
|$269
|Buy Now
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