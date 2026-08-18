Handy for anyone who needs to keep a laptop alive on long flights or during power outages, since the 240W USB-C cable can handle high-drain devices instead of just phones and tablets. Apply coupon code "PBG3XYTF" for a savings of $37, and $7 under our previous mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Graphene cooling for advanced safety
- Ultra-compact travel-ready design
- Charge 3 devices simultaneously
- 125W max ultra-fast charging
- Real-time LED battery display
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
eBay's certified refurbished Anker lineup covers power banks, solar generators, docking stations, chargers, and audio gear at up to 70% off. Even better, you can use promo code "REFURBLOVE" to get an extra 15% off select models. Deals include the Anker SOLIX F1500 portable power station at $489, down from $1,399.99, and smaller items like a 45W USB-C charger block for $13.99. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each model. Shop Now at eBay
This power bank is $20.95, down from $129.99 at Walmart. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging across a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, plus an LED display to track battery level and charging status. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- 20,000mAh battery capacity
- 22.5W fast charging with PD 3.0 and QC4+ support
- One USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and one Micro USB input
- LED display shows battery level and charging status
- Low current mode for safely charging smaller electronics
- Built-in protection against overheating, overload, short-circuiting, and overcharging
At $35, that's 50% off for a 20,000mAh power bank rated at 190W output, which means it can charge most laptops at full speed alongside your phone at the same time. Prime members can apply coupon code "ODXTJ7F3" to get the discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- 190W total output with three-port simultaneous charging
- 20000mAh high-capacity battery for long-lasting power
- Reinforced integrated USB-C cable for durability and portability
- Digital display for real-time power and status monitoring
- Airline-approved design with integrated thermal safety protection
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Handy for setups where your desk and outlet aren't close together, and 240W support means it can fast-charge laptops, not just phones. Apply coupon code "Z7O8ZCAM" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 240W PD 3.2 ultra fast charging
- Integrated E-Marker chip for intelligent power delivery
- Durable braided nylon tangle-free design
- 480Mbps standard data transfer speed
- Supports wide range of USB-C devices
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|61%
|--
|$23
|Buy Now
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