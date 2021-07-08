TP-Link Deco AC1200 Wireless Mesh WiFi System for $55
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Refurb TP-Link Deco AC1200 Wireless Mesh Wi-Fi System
$55 $100
free shipping

It's $25 less than buying it new from Walmart. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • up to 3,000-sq. ft. coverage
  • 2 internal antennas
  • 2 RJ45 Ethernet ports
  • Model: W2400
