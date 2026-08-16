Ending today, get the certified refurbished Sony Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.51 via promo code "BRANDS20" for a $40 low. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Buy Now at eBay
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity with a range of up to 30 meters
- ULT mode delivers enhanced bass output
- Waterproof design suitable for pools, beaches, and outdoor use
- Built-in microphone with echo canceling for hands-free calls
- Compact design with a detachable strap for portability
This Victor VAS-3004 Bluetooth speaker is just $2.28 at Walmart and comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox. That's $43 less than what Target charges for this bundle. It includes handy extras like TWS pairing for stereo sound with a second speaker, a built-in phone holder, and TF card playback. Buy Now at Walmart
- Built-in rechargeable battery with 3-hour battery life
- TWS pairing lets two speakers connect for stereo sound
- Plays music via Bluetooth streaming or TF card
- Includes a built-in phone holder for hands-free use
- Comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
This Monster Bluetooth speaker is $39.98, down from its regular price of $69.99. It's also at its lowest tracked price on Amazon. The speaker is IPX8 waterproof rated and can pair with a second unit for 120W of combined stereo sound. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60W output with dual pairing for 120W stereo sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with 33-foot wireless range
- IPX8 waterproof rating for pools, rain, or beach use
- Built-in microphone and TF card slot
- Touch controls with tabletop or vertical mounting
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
Certified refurbished Anker gear at eBay's Brand Outlet spans chargers, docking stations, and power banks, with promo code "BRANDS20" taking 20% off already-reduced prices. The lineup also covers Soundcore earbuds, headphones, and speakers, plus a eufy video doorbell with 2K resolution and local storage. All listed items ship free, and the discount applies across categories rather than a single product line. Refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Sony USB-C Wired In-Ear Headphones in two colors for $13. That's an all-time low and the best deal today by $2. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
With promo code "BRANDS20", these Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones drop to $216. It's the best deal we've seen for these headphones in any condition. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $150 off the regular price at Best Buy. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature that delivers 3 hours of playback from just 3 minutes of charging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Active noise cancellation with multiple microphones
- Up to 30 hours of battery life
- Quick charge gives 3 hours of playback from a 3-minute charge
- Multipoint connection pairs to two Bluetooth devices at once
- Soft fit leather ear pads for all-day comfort
- Wireless range of up to 32.8 feet
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|71%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
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