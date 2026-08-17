Handy for laptop users who want extra screen space on the go, whether for spreadsheets, video calls, or splitting your workspace across two displays. Apply coupon code "ABSDD1" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 resolution with IPS display
- Flexible stacked and side-by-side display configurations
- Universal rear support design fits any laptop size
- VESA 75x75 mount compatible for permanent setups
- Plug and play USB-C and HDMI connectivity
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
Update: The price has changed to $174.97 since this was originally published.
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
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