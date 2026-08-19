Carbon fiber keeps this monopod lightweight without sacrificing stability, which matters most to videographers hauling gear through long shoot days. Amazon has it for $340, a $60 discount off the $400 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Collapsible 4-section design for compact transport
- Dual 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 mounting compatibility
- Lightweight carbon fiber supports 33-lb. load
- One-button lift and lock height adjustment
- Quick-release feet for rapid setup
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Expires 8/24/2026
Published 15 min ago
SmallRig is a well-regarded brand among videographers and content creators, and this 71" aluminum tripod converts to a monopod, making it a two-in-one option for shooters who want flexibility in the field. At $56, it's $24 off the $80 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Universal 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 compatibility
- 360° ball head for any shooting angle
- Converts from tripod to monopod
- Adjusts from 16" to 71"
- Supports 33-lb. load
- Model: 15551
A compact V-mount battery at 99Wh puts it just under the 100Wh airline carry-on limit, which makes it a practical choice for traveling videographers who want to power cameras, monitors, or other V-mount gear on location. At $200, that's $50 off the $250 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W bidirectional PD fast-charging
- Real-time smart digital power display
- Versatile multi-interface port connectivity
- TSA-approved 99Wh portable compact design
- Intelligent battery management system protection
V-mount batteries are the standard power solution for cinema cameras, monitors, and on-camera accessories that need sustained runtime in the field, and this 99Wh capacity sits right at the limit for carry-on air travel. At $120, that's $50 off the $170 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Protect gear with BMS safety system and certified reliability
- Power multiple devices with USB-C, USB-A, DC, BP, D-Tap
- Monitor voltage, output, and remaining battery on OLED
- Fast-charge to full in 2.5 hours via 65W USB-C PD
- 99Wh TSA-compliant carry-on battery
- Model: VB99 SE
KEH's overstock section spans used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video gear. Prices range widely, from a Sony FE 28-70mm lens at $64 to a Sony a7 III body starting at $1,050, giving shoppers options across nearly every budget. Plus, take up to an extra 10% off via coupon code "OS80". The selection covers over a thousand items, from entry-level DSLRs to high-end mirrorless bodies like the Leica Q3 and Hasselblad X2D. Free shipping applies on any order over $75. Buy Now at KEH Camera
- Used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video equipment included
- Sony a7 III mirrorless camera body starting at $1,050.00
- Nikon D750 DSLR camera body starting at $486.00
- Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens starting at $64.00
- Tripods, monopods, and camera supports included
- 180-day warranty on used gear
The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the the Angler BoomBox Octagonal Softbox with Bowens Mount V2 (48") for $74, down from $259. You'd pay $181 elsewhere. It opens and closes like an umbrella, and comes with a deflector plate, removable front diffuser, and inner baffle for adjusting the light quality. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 48" octagon-shaped softbox with Bowens S-type mount
- Compatible with monolights, strobes, and LED lights
- Opens and closes like an umbrella with integrated aluminum support rods
- Reflective silver interior for a punchy, specular light
- Removable front diffuser, inner baffle, and deflector plate
- Includes a carrying case
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|15%
|--
|$340
|Buy Now
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