Amazon offers the Schrade Delta Class Rigime 8.5" Fixed Blade Knife for its best-ever price. It's also a $14 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 32 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Cold Steel Rubber Rondel Trainer is $6.21, down from its $11.99 list price. It has a rubber Santoprene blade designed for safer training. Buy Now at Amazon
- Overall length of 17.1"
- Blade length of 11.3"
- Blade thickness of 1"
- Handle length of 5.9"
- Made of Santoprene rubber for training use
- Ambidextrous design
Amazon offers this Grand Way tactical knife for $14. That's $10 off and an all-time price low at Amazon. It has a 6.7" full tang, partially serrated stainless steel blade and comes with a nylon sheath for carrying it on a belt or backpack. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.7" full tang 440C stainless steel bladex
- Partially serrated edge with black oxide finish
- Ergonomic non-slip rubber handle
- Heavy-duty nylon sheath included
This Amazon Basics hobby knife set is $8.39, matching its all-time low price and down from its $10.49 list price. The 29-piece kit includes 26 blades in multiple styles along with a sharpening stone, tweezers, and a carrying case. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 26 blades, a modelling knife, grindstone, and tweezers
Amazon offers the Cold Steel Kyoto 3.25" Tanto Knife for $16.49. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|22%
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|$21
|Buy Now
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