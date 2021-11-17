That's $34 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $53. (It's also a great price for an L-shaped desk this size.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- measures 58.6" x 66.5" x 29"
- file drawer holds letter-size hanging files
- lower storage shelf
- 2 desktop grommets for cord management
- finished on all sides
- Model: 425014
That's $50 off list and tied with our October mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
Hayneedle charges $29 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- powder-coated metal base
- measures 48" L x 24" W
- cable passthrough
- manual crank lift
- wood desk top
- Model: 92384
That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- dual 2.4A USB charging ports
- 3 height memory settings
- touch-sensitive controller
- 48" x 24" tempered glass table top
- Model: OFF65927B
Save on hundreds of models, from portable laptop carts to powered adjustable desks. Shop Now at Staples
- Filter by "Desks" on the left hand side of the page to see these items.
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Union & Scale Essentials 48" Powered Writing Desk for $169.99 (low by $46).
With discounts on electronics including monitors, TVs, soundbars, and more, there's something for everyone on your gifting list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in to your My Best Buy account to get the Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's a savings of $400 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
These start at $120 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 18" x 14" x 60"
- two adjustable shelves, one fixed shelf
