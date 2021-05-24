Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Phone for $689
eBay · 47 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Phone
$689 $800
free shipping

That's $111 list and $11 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Ready2call via eBay.
  • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
  • 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
  • 8K video recording
  • 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
  • Android 11
  • Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Phone for $800
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Phone
$800
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

  • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
  • 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
  • 8K video recording
  • 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
  • Android 11
  • Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
eBay 13% -- $689 Buy Now
Amazon   $675 (exp 2 mos ago) $800 Check Price