Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Phone for $689

That's $111 list and $11 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ready2call via eBay.
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Smartphone and choose either Galaxy Pro Buds or Galaxy Watch 3 to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- Alternatively, trade-in an eligible device to receive up to $600 in store credit over 30 months.
That's $200 under the best price we could find for new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
- A 1-year quickship warranty is included
- In Mystic Gray
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
That's the best price we could find for such a refurb by $15. Buy Now at Tanga
- A 30-day seller warranty applies.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor (US versions)
- 6.9" 3088 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
- intelligent battery and super fast charge
- S Pen
That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's a $10 drop from last month, a $41 low, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Your Best Store via eBay.
- Available in Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
That's $150 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's better to buy a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45 (see offer below).
- Available in White at this price.
- fingerprint-resistant finish
- minimal display dispenser: external filtered water and ice
- LED lighting
- four gallon door bins
- two clear drawers
- adjustable top shelf
- door alarm
- water filter indicator
- Model: RS27T5200WW
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 85.6" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K native resolution display
- HLG; HDR; HDR 10+
- Dolby Digital Plus surround sound
- 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: UN86TU9000FXZA
