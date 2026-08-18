As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ Snapdragon 16" Touch Laptop for $700. That's $400 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Snapdragon X Elite Processor
- 16" 2880 x 1800 AMOLED touch display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB storage
- Copilot+ AI
- Galaxy AI phone integration
- Windows 11 Home
-
Expires in 20 hr
Published 44 min ago
Verified 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
This best selling Samsung French door refrigerator is $590 off its regular price of $1,889.99 at Best Buy. It offers 32 cu. ft. of storage along with a dual ice maker that produces both cubed ice and faster-chilling Ice Bites. SmartThings connectivity lets owners track energy use and get savings tips from their phone. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 32 cu. ft. mega capacity storage
- Dual auto ice maker with cubed and Ice Bites options
- SmartThings app connectivity for energy monitoring
- All-Around Cooling for even temperature throughout
- Adjustable slide-in shelves
- 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch (2025) in Black or White for $370. That's a savings of $130 and beats Amazon's current price of $409 for the same watch. Buy Now at Best Buy
- advanced health and sleep tracking
- daily wellness snapshot
- sleep and running coach
- AI assistant
At eBay, get this refurb Samsung 32" 1080p QLED HDR The Frame TV for $364. It's the best price we could find by $251. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 32" QLED display with HDR support
- 1080p (Full HD) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Built-in smart TV features including screen mirroring and downloadable apps
- HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio connections
More Offers
Thin and light with a 16" AMOLED display and Snapdragon X Elite processor, this is a solid option for someone who wants a Windows laptop built around screen quality and all-day battery life. At $1,450, it's at its standard retail price with no discount applied. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Snapdragon X Elite AI-powered processor
- Recall instant file search feature
- Real-time Live Captions for 44 languages
- Integrated Galaxy phone control
- 3K AMOLED touchscreen display
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|51%
|$1450
|$700
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register