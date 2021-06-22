Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone for $200
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone
$200 $800
free shipping

That's $15 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $500 less than buying a new one direct from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Bidallies via eBay
  • In Midnight Black or Lilac Purple
  • No warranty information is given
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
  • Model: SM-G965UZBAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Android Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 75% $215 (exp 2 mos ago) $200 Buy Now