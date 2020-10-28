New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Rockwell Blade Runner X2 Tabletop Saw
$88 $150
free shipping

That's $51 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
  • A 3-year Rockwell warranty applies.
Features
  • tool-free blade change
  • portable
  • includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
  • Model: RK7323
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Table Saws eBay Rockwell
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 41% $51 (exp 7 mos ago) $88 Buy Now