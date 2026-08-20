Woot's Keychron Mechanical Keyboards sale covers a wide range of wired and wireless models, with prices starting at $19.99 for the LEMOKEY X0 one-handed gaming keyboard and reaching up to $119.99 for the 81 Pro Full Metal Custom Mechanical Keyboard, down from $219.99. Shoppers can stack an extra $5 off at checkout with promo code "KEYCHRON". (New customers get $10 off with the same coupon.) The lineup spans compact 75% layouts, full-size 96% boards, and hot-swappable custom keyboards from both Keychron and its LEMOKEY line. Coupon expires August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company