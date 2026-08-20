This Redragon K671 mechanical keyboard is $25.49, down from its $42.21 regular price. It comes with hot-swappable red switches, plus 4 spare switches and 2 replacement keycaps for easy swapping if a switch fails. The double-shot PBT keycaps and 11 backlight modes add durability and customization typically found on pricier boards. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hot-swappable red switches with 4 spare switches and 2 keycaps included
- Double-shot PBT keycaps for clear backlighting and durable print
- 11 backlight modes with adjustable speed and brightness
- Full anti-ghosting design for simultaneous key presses
- 12 multimedia shortcut keys for volume, media, and calculator access
- Wired USB connection with 104 keys in a QWERTY layout
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Published 35 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Woot's Keychron Mechanical Keyboards sale covers a wide range of wired and wireless models, with prices starting at $19.99 for the LEMOKEY X0 one-handed gaming keyboard and reaching up to $119.99 for the 81 Pro Full Metal Custom Mechanical Keyboard, down from $219.99. Shoppers can stack an extra $5 off at checkout with promo code "KEYCHRON". (New customers get $10 off with the same coupon.) The lineup spans compact 75% layouts, full-size 96% boards, and hot-swappable custom keyboards from both Keychron and its LEMOKEY line. Coupon expires August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- QWERTY key layout
- Wired cable connection
- USB host interface
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|40%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
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