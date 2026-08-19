Update: The price has dropped to $19.02 since this was originally published.

This Samson Satellite microphone is $17.94, down from $19.99. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this mic. It includes both a USB cable and a USB to Lightning cable, so it works with computers and iOS devices without needing separate adapters. The mic offers three pickup pattern options and zero-latency monitoring through its headphone jack. Buy Now at Amazon