Best Buy offers the Razer Seiren V3 Mini USB Condenser Microphone in Black for $39.99. That's a $20 low. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Best Buy
- tap-to-mute sensor with LED indicator
- supercardioid pickup pattern
- built-in shock absorber
- plug and play
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 14 min ago
This Audio-Technica AT-UMX3 mixer is $40 off, down from $159 at Amazon. Best Buy charges $40 more for this model. It includes a loopback function for blending mic and instrument audio with computer sound, plus a dedicated mic input and two line inputs for guitar or keyboard. Buy Now at Amazon
- Single mic input with XLR or 1/4" connector
- Two line inputs for guitar and keyboard
- USB-C connection for computers and mobile devices
- Loopback function mixes mic and instrument audio with computer sound for streaming
- Audio resolution up to 24-bit/192 kHz
- Measures 5.2"D x 5"W x 1.7"H and weighs 12 oz.
This Samson Go Mic Mobile system is $29.38, down from its $39.99 list price. The wireless receiver mounts directly to a smartphone, tablet, or camera, and the kit includes Lightning, USB Micro B, USB-C, and 3.5mm cables to fit different devices. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz digital wireless system with low latency
- Dual-channel receiver mounts to smartphones, tablets, cameras, or tripods
- Includes beltpack transmitter and omnidirectional lavalier microphone
- Up to 13 hours of battery life on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Up to 100' line-of-sight operating range
- Includes Lightning, USB Micro B, USB-C, and 3.5mm cables
Update: The price has dropped to $19.02 since this was originally published.
This Samson Satellite microphone is $17.94, down from $19.99. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this mic. It includes both a USB cable and a USB to Lightning cable, so it works with computers and iOS devices without needing separate adapters. The mic offers three pickup pattern options and zero-latency monitoring through its headphone jack. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two 16mm condenser capsules for clear vocal recording
- Internal shockmount reduces handling noise and vibrations
- Three selectable pickup patterns: cardioid, bidirectional, and omnidirectional
- Zero-latency direct monitoring via 3.5mm headphone jack
- Includes USB cable and USB to Lightning cable
- Measures 10.6" x 8.6" x 6.9" and weighs about 1.1 lb.
Musician's Friend has discounts microphones and related accessories, spanning brands like Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, RODE, and PreSonus. Deals include the Warm Audio WA-14CL condenser microphone (pictured) at $299, down from $399, and the Sterling Audio P2 dynamic vocal microphone at $29.99. The sale also covers used and open-box gear, with items like a Used Slate Digital VMS ML1 dynamic microphone at $299.99, down from $489.99. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Nearly 1,000 microphone deals across brands like Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, RODE, and PreSonus
- Condenser, dynamic, ribbon, and wireless microphone systems included
- Used and open-box options available at further reduced prices
- Accessories like pop filters, mic clips, and windscreens included in the sale
- Financing options available on select higher-priced microphones and systems
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Razer Joro Portable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $56. That's a $40 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers the Razer Goliathus Speed Small Gaming Mousepad for $3.20, its best-ever price. You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-slip rubber base
- Measures 7.5" x 20.25"
This Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition controller matches its Amazon all-time low at $49.99. It's $70 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8000 Hz polling rate for ultra-responsive performance
- TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps
- 6 remappable buttons including 4 back buttons and 2 claw grip bumpers
- Pro hypertriggers with analog control switch
- Detachable 2 m braided cable for wired PC connection
This Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard is $89.99, down from its regular price of $129.99. That matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Yellow linear and silent mechanical switches with 1.2mm actuation
- 6 dedicated macro keys for custom commands
- Multi-function roller and secondary media keys
- Chroma RGB per-key lighting with 16.8 million colors
- Doubleshot ABS keycaps with extra-thick walls
- Wired connection compatible with Windows and Mac
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|33%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$45 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
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