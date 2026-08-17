Amazon offers the Razer Goliathus Speed Small Gaming Mousepad for $3.20, its best-ever price. You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-slip rubber base
- Measures 7.5" x 20.25"
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Published 30 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Best Buy's PC accessories sale covers mice, keyboards, webcams, and battery backups from brands like Logitech and APC. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is $12.99, down from $22.99, while an APC 1500VA battery backup is $189.99, down from $219.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
A single cable that handles USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB connections in one 5-foot cord is useful if you're regularly charging devices across different ecosystems. Apply coupon code "XKCZDEAL" for a savings of $10. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-in-1 multi-device universal charging
- 65W fast charging and high-speed data transfer
- Real-time wattage display via smart chip
- Supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
At Amazon, get this Magnetic Cable Clips 12-Pack for $3.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this multipack. Each clip uses a self-adhesive backing and magnetic locking system to hold cables like USB, Type-C, HDMI, and headphone cords in place on desks, nightstands, or in a car. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition controller matches its Amazon all-time low at $49.99. It's $70 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8000 Hz polling rate for ultra-responsive performance
- TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps
- 6 remappable buttons including 4 back buttons and 2 claw grip bumpers
- Pro hypertriggers with analog control switch
- Detachable 2 m braided cable for wired PC connection
As one of its shell shocker deals, Newgg offers the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset for $30 on back order. That's $30 off and $10 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shipping is free (although it won't ship till it's in inventory). Buy Now at Newegg
- 7.1 surround sound
- passive noise cancellation
This Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard is $89.99, down from its regular price of $129.99. That matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Yellow linear and silent mechanical switches with 1.2mm actuation
- 6 dedicated macro keys for custom commands
- Multi-function roller and secondary media keys
- Chroma RGB per-key lighting with 16.8 million colors
- Doubleshot ABS keycaps with extra-thick walls
- Wired connection compatible with Windows and Mac
This Razer Barracuda X is $68, down from its regular price of $99.99 at Amazon. Other sellers charge at least a buck more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stereo and Surround Sound 7.1 modes
- Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|59%
|--
|$3
|Buy Now
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