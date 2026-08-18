This RAINPOINT sprinkler timer is $42.49, down from its regular price of $49.99. It runs on a solar panel with a battery that lasts up to 21 days per charge, and includes brass inlet and outlet ports for added durability. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Solar-powered with up to 21 days of battery life per charge
- Brass inlet and outlet ports with IP65 waterproof rating
- Watering frequency adjustable from 1 to 12 hours or 1 to 7 days
- Watering duration adjustable from 1 minute to 3 hours 59 minutes
- Rain delay function with 24/48/72 hour settings
- Compatible with standard garden faucets, drip irrigation, and sprinkler hoses
-
Published 41 min ago
Verified 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Woot's landscaping sale spans lawn mowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and hand tools, with discounts reaching as high as 88% off on select items like a replacement mower belt. Larger equipment sees steep cuts too, including a gas snow blower at $339.99 and an electric self-propelled lawn mower at $99.99. The sale also covers smaller garden essentials such as pruning shears, soil meters, and hose connectors for shoppers stocking up on yard basics. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon's lawn and garden lineup spans everything from a $6.49 silicone grill mat to a $329.89 Greenworks pressure washer. Shoppers can find pool maintenance supplies, cordless leaf blowers, weed killers, and garden hoses all in one place. The range covers both small accessories and larger outdoor power equipment at a variety of price points. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes garden hoses, hose reels, and leaf blowers
- Pool care items like chlorine tabs and liner repair kits
- Outdoor decor such as wind chimes and shade cloths
- Weed killers and plant care accessories included
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
Woot's Tool Bargains covers a wide mix of tools and garden gear, from a 20V cordless paint sprayer at $38.99 down from $129.99 to a 52" ceiling fan with light for $59.99. Shoppers will also find deals on tire inflators, EV chargers, hand tools, and drill accessories throughout the sale. This deal ends August 23 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Cordless paint sprayers with rechargeable batteries
- Ceiling fans with lights and remotes in 52" sizes
- Tire inflators and EV chargers for vehicle care
- Hand tools including screwdriver sets, pliers, and wrenches
- Drill bits, sanders, and other power tool accessories
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Rainpoint WiFi water timer is $44.09, which is the best deal we've seen this year. It supports app and voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant, and a single hub can manage up to four of these timers for larger yards or gardens. Buy Now at Amazon
- Controlled remotely through the RAINPOINT app via 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth
- One hub can control up to 4 WiFi water timers
- Rain delay options of 24, 48, or 72 hours
- Manual watering from 1 minute up to 24 hours
- Automatic schedules from 1 minute to 12 hours, repeating over 1 to 7 days
- Reinforced 360-degree brass swivel inlet for a leak-free connection
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|15%
|--
|$42
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register