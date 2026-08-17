Countertop space is all this needs to churn out ice within minutes, making it a solid option for small kitchens, RVs, or entertaining without a big freezer maker. Apply coupon code "YQVJZG7K" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Produces fresh ice in 6 minutes
- 26-lb. daily ice output
- Compact countertop design fits small spaces
- One-touch self-cleaning cycle
- Quiet operation below 45 dB
Walmart offers the Whynter 62-Quart Dual Zone Portable Fridge/Freezer for $309.99. That's a $190 low, but many merchants charge over $800. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Two separately controlled temperature zones
- Temperature range from -8°F to 50°F
- Runs on a standard 110V outlet or a 12V power source
- Includes 2 removable wire baskets and 2 interior LED lights
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from $489.99 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Its 6.5 cu. ft. capacity and flush back design make it suited for tighter spaces like apartments, offices, or garages while still offering five wire shelves for organizing frozen goods. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Space-saving flush back design with recessed handle
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door for left or right opening
- Vinyl-coated metal exterior finish
- External temperature dial with manual defrost
This Hamilton Beach 17.7-Cu. ft. Refrigerator costs just $679 at Walmart. Even with the $50 shipping fee, it's a great deal for a French Door model, and $470 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's today. It includes frost-free technology, an LED display, and an open door alarm to help keep food from spoiling. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17.7 cu. ft. total capacity, with 12.4 cu. ft. in the fridge and 5.3 cu. ft. in the freezer
- French door design with a glide-out bottom freezer drawer
- 2 glass shelves and 6 balconies in both the fridge and freezer sections
- Frost-free technology with an LED display
- Super freezing and cooling functions plus a holiday energy-saving mode
- Open door alarm to help prevent food spoilage
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$65
|Buy Now
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