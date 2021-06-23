Philips Viva Collection Pasta & Noodle Maker for $68

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $62 under our March mention and $112 under the lowest price we could find fo a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- extrudes 2 to 3 servings of fresh pasta in 18 minutes
- spaghetti, penne, and fettuccini shaping discs
- recipe book
- Model: HR2370/05
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save an extra 15% off already discounted items, garnering prices starting from $34, and including items such as air fryers, grills, pasta makers, espresso machines, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- There is a $150 maximum discount, and the coupon can only be used once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Philips Viva Digital Plus Airfryer for $59.46 after coupon (low by $11 for refurb).
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Get huge savings of up to 50% off oral health, grooming, kitchen appliances, and more. Shop Now at Philips
After coupon code "8MW6FZMA", that's $20 off and about $55 less than you'd pay for similar KitchenAid brand accessories.
Update: It's now $11.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jovan Home via Amazon.
- meat grinder
- 2 grinding blades
- 4 grinding plates
- 2 sausage filler tubes
- cleaning brush and food pusher
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- LED light
- 3-prong
- surge protection rating of 900 Joules
- Model: SPP3469GR/37
That's $3 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- trimmer
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- multiple rinseable attachments
- Model: MG3750/60
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 adjustable lengths
- 80 minutes of run time
- dual sided design
- self-sharpening blades
- Model: BG7030/49
It's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item may not ship for 2 to 3 weeks.
- requires Philips Hue Bridge (not included)
- rated lifespan of 25,000 hours
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Hue, and Siri
- Model: 562785
- UPC: 046677562786
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|72%
|$85 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$68
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register