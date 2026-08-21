As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Philips Norelco 5000 Series Wet/Dry Shaver for $40. That's a savings of $50. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving on a 1-hour charge
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Expires in 21 hr
Published 9 min ago
Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Degree Men Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant 2-Pack for $3. It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Buy a BIC Soleil 5 Glide razor at Target and get your money back, up to $8.29, after submitting your receipt through this rebate offer. The refund is issued via Venmo rather than as an instant discount, so shoppers pay full price upfront and get reimbursed later. Only one rebate is allowed per person, and the offer is capped at 5,000 redemptions. Shop Now at Bic Soleil Glide
Comes with four attachments for trimming, shaving, and grooming, making it a versatile option if you want one tool that handles multiple jobs without buying separate devices. At $8, that's $22 off the $30 list price via coupon code "8SPQ7VS5". Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-in-1 multi-zone full body grooming
- Hypoallergenic ceramic blades
- IPX6 waterproof for wet or dry use
- 90-minute cordless runtime per charge
- Smart LED battery level display
Designed for trimming body hair below the waist, this waterproof trimmer from Manspot is built around a blade guard meant to reduce nicks in sensitive areas. Apply coupon code "OOVOMKQE" for a total savings of $27, and $4 less than the last time we listed it. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wider 40mm ceramic blade reduces friction and irritation
- Four adjustable guard combs for versatile hair lengths
- Powerful 7,000 RPM motor for fast, smooth shaving
- IPX7 waterproof design for wet or dry grooming
- 90-minute battery runtime on a full charge
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tankless under-sink reverse osmosis systems are worth considering if your cabinet space is limited and you want filtered water on demand without a bulky storage tank, and the 2.3:1 pure-to-drain ratio is notably more efficient than older RO systems that can waste 3 to 4 gallons per gallon filtered. Apply coupon code "XFXEBPWZ" for a savings of $105. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Philips-exclusive professional intelligent flushing modes
- dual-cycle fresh water refresh system
- 0.0001-micron multi-stage system
- optimized dual-filter design
- Model: Philips AUT9340/37
Woot offers the Philips Fingerprint Keyless Entry Door Lock for $43.99. That's a $56 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 24th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Fingerprint scanner with up to 99.99% accuracy and 0.3-second recognition
- Supports unlimited one-time PIN codes for guests or deliveries
- Adjustable auto-lock timer from 30 to 180 seconds plus one-touch lock
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|55%
|$50 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$40
|Buy Now
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