Buy a BIC Soleil 5 Glide razor at Target and get your money back, up to $8.29, after submitting your receipt through this rebate offer. The refund is issued via Venmo rather than as an instant discount, so shoppers pay full price upfront and get reimbursed later. Only one rebate is allowed per person, and the offer is capped at 5,000 redemptions. Shop Now at Bic Soleil Glide