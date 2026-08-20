Woot offers the Philips Fingerprint Keyless Entry Door Lock for $43.99. That's a $56 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 24th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Fingerprint scanner with up to 99.99% accuracy and 0.3-second recognition
- Supports unlimited one-time PIN codes for guests or deliveries
- Adjustable auto-lock timer from 30 to 180 seconds plus one-touch lock
-
Expires 8/25/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This GunVault AR 1000 Assault Rifle Vault is $15. That's $65 off list, and $13 under Amazon's price. It's also well below the current $28 price on Amazon. Built from 18-gauge steel with a tamper-resistant door and no-eyes keypad, it's designed to mount discreetly in a closet, vehicle, or office for quick access to a standard AR-15 rifle. Shipping adds $10, or get free shipping with an order of $50 or more. Buy Now at Adorama
- Built from 18-gauge steel for durability
- Tamper-resistant door with a patented no-eyes keypad
- Predrilled holes allow for wall mounting
- Fits standard AR-15 pattern rifles with a Delta Ring forearm attachment
- Requires a tube type collapsible stock for compatibility
- Exterior dimensions measure 4" x 11" x 14"
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
At Amazon, get this X-Sense Radon Detector for $54. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It tracks radon levels for up to 999 days without recurring lab fees, and a built-in thermometer helps monitor conditions for more accurate readings. The 2-year battery life means it can run continuously without frequent maintenance. Buy Now at Amazon
- Monitors radon levels for up to 999 days without lab fees
- Delivers initial results in 24 hours, with accuracy reaching 95% after 7 or more days
- Compact 3.6" x 3.2" x 3.0" size for easy placement in any room
- 2-year battery life using AA batteries
- Sound-and-light alerts trigger when radon levels exceed the set threshold
- Stores up to 99 local records and includes a built-in thermometer
A new Woot-Off! event is live, with a new deal popping up every 30 minutes (or less since these items can sell out fast.) Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends today at 9pm ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tankless under-sink reverse osmosis systems are worth considering if your cabinet space is limited and you want filtered water on demand without a bulky storage tank, and the 2.3:1 pure-to-drain ratio is notably more efficient than older RO systems that can waste 3 to 4 gallons per gallon filtered. Apply coupon code "XFXEBPWZ" for a savings of $105. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Philips-exclusive professional intelligent flushing modes
- dual-cycle fresh water refresh system
- 0.0001-micron multi-stage system
- optimized dual-filter design
- Model: Philips AUT9340/37
Reverse osmosis filtration removes a wider range of contaminants than standard pitcher or faucet filters, making this a reasonable option if you want cleaner drinking water without the hassle of a countertop setup. Apply coupon code "F6VF4SK4" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Comments
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|66%
|--
|$44
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register