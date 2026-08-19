Handy for anyone with a patio or backyard bug problem, since it charges via solar panel with no outlet or battery swaps needed. Apply coupon code "WYYHF5N5" for a total savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual angled solar panels for faster charging
- Powerful 4500V grid for instant insect elimination
- Smart auto-on sensor for dusk-to-dawn operation
- IPX5 waterproof design for versatile outdoor placement
- 4000mAh battery provides 10 hours of continuous protection
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $65. It's the best deal we've seen for these outdoor lights. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page, and you'll knock the price of this four-pack of motion sensor lights to just $12. That's $4 per light (instead of $8). Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Each light offers 270° wide-angle coverage with a PIR sensor that detects motion up to 26 feet away, plus a choice of three lighting modes for different nighttime needs. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120 LEDs per light with 270° wide-angle illumination
- PIR motion sensor detects movement up to 26 feet away
- Three lighting modes: motion sensor, permanent on, and smart brightness control
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery charged by solar panel
- Compact 4.1" x 2.75" design
These work well for anyone lighting a porch or garage entry who wants a fixture that looks intentional rather than purely functional. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "Y02ID7BW" for a savings of $47. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable 3000K, 4000K, 5000K color temperatures
- Smooth 10% to 100% dimming with memory function
- IP65 waterproof rating for indoor and outdoor use
- Versatile vertical or horizontal mounting installation
- Energy-efficient 30W LED with 50,000-hour lifespan
This Monster smart accent light set drops to $19.19 when you click "redeem" on the on-page coupon or apply promo code "00M9DMKQTLOV". You'd pay around $50 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- App and voice assistant lighting control
- Customizable lighting scenes, timers, and sound-reactive modes
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|70%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
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