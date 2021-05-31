Paula Deen 9.5-Qt. Air Fryer for $59
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Paula Deen 9.5-Qt. Air Fryer
$59 $70
free shipping

Apply code "PICKCR$SUMMER" to save $11. You'll pay at least $118 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Nobodylower via eBay.
  • Available in several colors (Red pictured).
Features
  • rapid air circulation
  • 1700-watts
  • non-stick ceramic coating
  • Model: PDAZ9001
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
