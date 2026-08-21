This certified refurbished Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO is $80, down from its $150 list price. It's the best price we could find by $60. It comes with a 2-year Allstate warranty and includes a glass lid, an 8.5-qt. cooking pot, and a detachable spoon-ladle, and it can sear and sauté directly in the pot. Buy Now at eBay
- oven safe up to 500°F
- glass lid
- integrated spoon
- nonstick
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At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
Best Buy's sale on Ninja small kitchen appliances covers air fryers, indoor grills, blenders, and ice cream makers. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill with a 4-quart air fryer (pictured) is $219.99, down from $299.99, while the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer system is $159.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
Portable enough to blend a shake right in the cup and take it with you, which suits anyone tired of dirtying a full-size blender for a single smoothie. MorningSave has it for $30, which is $40 (57%) off the $70 list price. Plus, bag free shipping with code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- 18oz blending vessel capacity
- USB-C rechargeable battery powered motor
- Stainless steel BlastBlade assembly
- Leak-proof sip lid with carrying handle
- BPA-free dishwasher safe components
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
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