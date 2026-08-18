At Amazon, get this Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro for $83. It's the best price we could find by $47. It features BlendSense technology that automatically adjusts speed and time, along with a 1800-peak-watt motor and a 72-oz. pitcher for large batches. Buy Now at Amazon
- 72-oz. pitcher
- 10 speeds
- ice & torque detect
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At Amazon, get The Orginal HotPop Silicone Popcorn Maker for $5.45. That's $5 less than the price you'd pay at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds up to 15 cups of popped popcorn
- Collapses down to 2.2" for storage
- Made of heat-resistant silicone
- Dishwasher-safe, non-stick surface
- Includes a lid
- Measures 9.6" x 9.6" x 5.7"
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Portable enough to blend a shake right in the cup and take it with you, which suits anyone tired of dirtying a full-size blender for a single smoothie. MorningSave has it for $30, which is $40 (57%) off the $70 list price. Plus, bag free shipping with code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- 18oz blending vessel capacity
- USB-C rechargeable battery powered motor
- Stainless steel BlastBlade assembly
- Leak-proof sip lid with carrying handle
- BPA-free dishwasher safe components
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|44%
|--
|$83
|Buy Now
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