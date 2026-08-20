Doubles as a chair and a spare bed, which makes it a practical pick for dorms or small apartments where a full-size guest bed isn't an option. Apply coupon code "YUM8QKDE" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable 5D corduroy fabric resists slipping and sagging
- Side storage pocket and reinforced movement handle
- Anti-collapse memory foam provides even support
- Soft flannel sleep surface for comfortable rest
- Includes custom plush blanket
Doubles as a couch during the day and folds flat for guests or a small space overnight, making it a practical pick for studio apartments or spare rooms without dedicating square footage to a permanent bed. Apply coupon code "L7OJ8T5P" for a total savings of $52, and $6 under our previous mention. Shipping takes around 10 days. The same promo code also takes 50% off the other options on the page. Buy Now at Amazon
- Convertible 3-in-1 chair, sofa, and sleeper design
- No assembly required for instant use
- Sturdy 300lbs weight capacity with floor protection
- Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric for post-workout comfort
- High-density foam for long-lasting support
At Amazon, get this 21.5'' x 70'' Heavy-Duty Couch Cushion Support Board for $30. It's the best-ever price we've seen for this couch support board. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
This Thomasville Lowell sectional is $500 off, dropping to $1,499.99 at Costco. The 6-piece set includes reversible cushions and solid wood legs, and delivery with setup and packaging removal is included in the price. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Modular pieces can be arranged in multiple configurations
- Reversible back and seat cushions
- Wide track arm design
- Block-shaped, solid wood legs
- Includes 3 accent pillows
This OrangeOne leather sofa is $882 at Home Depot. That's a savings of $506. It's available at this price in Brown. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 84" wide, 3-seat sofa
- Genuine leather upholstery in whisky brown
- High-density foam filling
- Solid wood legs
- Nailhead trim detailing
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
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