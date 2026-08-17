Ending today, Home Depot offers the Milwaukee Framer Circular Saw Blade for $5.97. That's a low by a few bucks. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 7-1/4" blade diameter with 24 teeth
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Published 14 min ago
At Home Depot, this Milwaukee SAWZALL blade set is $19.97, down from $58 and the lowest price we could find. It's a 19-piece bi-metal set that cuts wood, metal, and multi-material and comes with a storage case. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Set includes 19 reciprocating saw blades
- Bi-metal construction cuts through wood, metal, and multi-material
- Designed for longer blade life than standard bi-metal blades
- Includes a durable case for blade storage
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Walmart offers the Milwaukee 150-lb. Fold Up Hand Truck for $37.92. That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Folds flat for compact storage
- Telescoping handle extends up to 39" tall
- Includes a bungee cord to secure loads
Home Depot offers the Milwaukee Tool 7" Rafter Square 2-Pack for $19.97. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
This Milwaukee M12 RedLithium High Output 5.0Ah XC5.0 Battery Pack, which is compatible with more than 125 M12 cordless tools, is $63 less than Home Depot charges. It comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty and ships free. Buy Now at eBay
- 25% more power than standard M12 XC batteries
- 5.0Ah extended runtime for longer performance
- Performs in extreme temperatures down to -18C
- Chemical-resistant housing protects against oils and greases
- Compatible with 125+ Milwaukee M12 cordless tools
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Home Depot
|25%
|--
|$6
|Buy Now
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