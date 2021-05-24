Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless 1/4" Hex Impact Driver for $40
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless 1/4" Hex Impact Driver (No Battery)
$40 $47
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's at least $5 less than you'd pay for a new one from a 3rd-party reseller, although major retailers charge at least $79 new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
Features
  • 0 to 2,500 RPM
  • 1,000 in-lbs. maximum torque
  • on-board battery fuel gauge
  • Model: 2462-20
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers eBay Milwaukee Tool
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% -- $40 Buy Now