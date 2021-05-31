Makita 3/4" Variable-Speed Hammer Drill for $61
eBay · 43 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 3/4" Variable-Speed Hammer Drill
$61 $140
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" and save $79 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
Features
  • large trigger switch and 360° swivel side handle
  • recessed lock-on button
  • storage case
  • Model: HP2050-R
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Drills eBay Makita
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% $56 (exp 5 mos ago) $61 Buy Now