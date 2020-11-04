New
Makita 18V LXT Li-ion 1/4" Cordless Impact Driver (Bare Tool)
$58 $104
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
  • variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
  • up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
  • all-metal gear housing
  • LED worklight
  • Model: XDT11Z
