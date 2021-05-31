Makita 18V LXT 6-1/2" Circular Saw (Tool Only) for $88

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to save $51 in comparison to a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5,000 RPM motor
- 2 Ah battery
- Dual LED lights
- Electric brake
- Cordless
- Dust extracting attachment
- Hex wrench
- Model: XSH04ZB-R
That's $2 under our previous mention and a $17 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" and save $79 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- large trigger switch and 360° swivel side handle
- recessed lock-on button
- storage case
- Model: HP2050-R
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's $66 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- socket wrench
- straight guide rule
- blade gauge assembly
- hard tool case
- 3/32" planing depth
- Model: KP0800K
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to save at least $28 rather than pay for a new one in local hardware stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- tool-less blade exchange
- LED work light
- Model: XRJ01Z
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Coupon code "CZISTPYV" drops it to $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in D900.
- Sold by BOSHUNE via Amazon.
- includes 20V 2.0Ah Lithium battery, charger, wrench, & screwdriver
- variable speed trigger
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
