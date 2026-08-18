Walmart offers the Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Patio Dining Set in two colors for $97. That's a $39 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes four foldable armchairs, a square table with a tempered glass top, and a market umbrella
-
Published 43 min ago
Verified 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Walmart's Patio & Garden Savings covers a wide mix of outdoor categories, from furniture to lawn equipment to pest control. The Safavieh Natura Feride wool area rug is $115, down from $307, while the Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger is $349, down from $449. Shoppers will also find deals on grills, Adirondack chairs, string trimmers, and garden pest sprays like Spectracide and Zevo. Shipping is free on most orders over $35, or you can pick items up in-store for free. We've pictured the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill for $59.99 ($59 savings). Shop Now at Walmart
- Outdoor furniture including bistro sets, chat sets, and Adirondack chairs
- Cordless lawn tools like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and self-propelled mowers
- Grills and griddles from brands like Blackstone and Zimtown
- Pest control items such as Zevo fly traps and Spectracide sprays
- Planters, garden beds, and outdoor decor accessories
Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Walmart, get this Ainfox 13-Foot Large Patio Umbrella for $60. It's the best price we could find by $240 and a great deal for a patio umbrella of this size. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 100-Count Plastic Notched Hangers for $5.24. That's a $10 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 1-Tier Hanging Closet Organizer for $24.88. That's an $8 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures 36" x 20" x 63.5"
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|28%
|--
|$97
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register