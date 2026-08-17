As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga 7a 16" 2K LCD Touchscreen Laptop for $700. That's a savings of $550. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 2026 2GHz processor
- 16" 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
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As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14" 2K OLED Touchscreen Laptop for $800. That's a savings of $500. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 360-degree 2-in-1 touchscreen design
- Intel Core Ultra Processor with NPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6" Laptop for $390. That's a savings of $240. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD 10 Series 2.8GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
This Lenovo Idea Tab is $90 off its regular price of $239.99, and its current price also beats Amazon's $218 listing for the same tablet. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals
- 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- MediaTek Dimensity octa-core processor
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Runs Android 15
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Analog Gen II In-Ear Headphones for $5.55. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3.5mm wired connection
- 9mm speaker driver
- Built-in inline microphone
- Includes 3 sizes of ear tips
Apply promo code "BUYMORELENOVO" on the SteamOS Lenovo Legion Go S to drop the price to $834.99. That's $80 less than Best Buy's doorbuster deal. It pairs a 120Hz, 500-nit 8" touch display with 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD, and runs on SteamOS rather than Windows. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8" IPS display
- AMD Ryzen Z2 Go CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- SteamOS
More Offers
A 16-inch touchscreen laptop with a 2K display suits people who want a larger canvas for creative work or general productivity, and this Yoga 7a sits at its standard list price of $1,250 with no current discount. Buy Now at Best Buy
- LCD display
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Vision
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|43%
|$1250
|$700
|Buy Now
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