Lenovo Yoga 6 Ryzen 7 8-Core 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $700
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga 6 Ryzen 7 8-Core 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$700 $950
free shipping

That's a savings of $250 off list price. Lenovo Yoga 6 Ryzen 7 8-Core 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Fabric cover
  • Model: 82ND0002US
