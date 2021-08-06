Lenovo Yoga 6 Ryzen 7 8-Core 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $700

That's a savings of $250 off list price. Lenovo Yoga 6 Ryzen 7 8-Core 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Buy Now at Best Buy
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Fabric cover
- Model: 82ND0002US
That's a buck under our mention from earlier this week, $54 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Digital pen included
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
Coupon code "B2SCHOOLDB7" takes $160 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YM008FUS
Apply code "B2SCHOOLDB5" to save $90 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050e 1.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82G4002QUS
That's $1,021 off list, and at least $650 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ave_electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz/2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Verizon 5G integrated mobile broadband
- Model: 82AK0002US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $61 under our mention from last week, $161 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also tied with our March mention as the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration.) Plus, the free wireless mouse is a $16.95 value. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- Wireless mouse will appear in cart.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes HP Wireless 220 Mouse
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from big brands like Samsung, LG, and GE. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side WiFi Refrigerator for $1,259.99 ($140 off).
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "CLEAR15DEAL" for the best price we could find by $29 (paying over double elsewhere), and a savings of $69 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- adaptive Touch Display allows you to control presentations or music and entertainment when in flat mode
- Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connection
- 1 month of battery life from 2-hour charge
- Model: GX30K69568
It's $220 under list, a $120 drop since April, and the best price we could find by $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
Apply coupon code "CLEAR15DEAL" to take $890 off and get the lowest price we could find. (You may need to remove the "CLEAR10" code that applies automatically in-cart.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA foldable 1536x2048 OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000LUS
Apply coupon code "CLEAR15DEAL" for a $21 savings. (Replace the "CLEAR10" code that auto applies.) Buy Now at Lenovo
