Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the price on the Lasko WhisperForce DC Tower Fan for $33.12. That's $43 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
This Lasko 20" 3-speed box fan is priced at $19.87 in White, which is $3 cheaper than what you'd pay today at Amazon. Its weather-resistant motor lets it double as a window fan for pulling in outside air, and it moves up to 1,710 CFM across three speeds. Buy Now at Walmart
- Weather resistant motor
- 3 speeds
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Bathroom remodels or fan replacements are the obvious fit here, since this model combines ventilation, a light, and a built-in night light so you're not running a separate fixture for late-night trips. Apply coupon code "3LQ4N8OI" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Night light mode included
- 0.8 sones ultra-quiet operation
- Roomside installation requires no attic access
- 1000lm dimmable LED with 5 color temperatures
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
Clips to a stroller, bag strap, or belt loop and doubles as a personal misting fan with a built-in 4,000mAh battery, which makes it useful for outdoor events, youth sports, or anywhere you need to stay cool without a power outlet nearby. Apply coupon code "5IO9IZFY" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 ft/s high-speed airflow
- 100-level precision wind adjustment
- Ultra-fine cooling mist spray
- Hands-free wearable neck lanyard design
- 13-hour extended battery runtime
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|54%
|--
|$33
|Buy Now
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