As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the LG S90TR 7.1.3-Channel Soundbar with Rear Speakers and Subwoofer for $800. That's $400 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 7.1.3-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio
- Wireless rear surround speakers
- Up-firing center speaker for dialogue clarity
- LG TV and soundbar synchronized audio
- Wireless Dolby Atmos via built-in WOWCAST
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The lineup at eBay's Sonos storefront spans soundbars, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones, all certified refurbished with free shipping. The Sonos Ace, the brand's first headphones, is priced at $319, down from $449, and the Sonos Ray soundbar starts at $179. Every listing carries a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate, matching the coverage on new Sonos products. Shop Now at eBay
This certified refurbished Bose Solo Soundbar 2 is $105 off the regular price at eBay and $46 below our mention of a new one from two weeks ago. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.0 20" Mini Bluetooth Soundbar for $29.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 20" compact soundbar with 2.0 channel sound
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 4 audio modes: Standard, Theater, News, and Night
- HDMI ARC, digital optical, 3.5mm AUX, and USB connections
- Adjustable bass and treble for custom EQ
- Wall mounting hardware and HDMI cable included
This Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is $40 off the regular $179.99 price at Costco. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
This LG French Door refrigerator is $1,600 at Best Buy. That's $1,800 below the original price. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 25.5 cu. ft. of total storage capacity
- Counter-depth design sits flush with cabinets and countertops
- Tall ice and water dispenser measures 12.6" for larger containers
- IcePlus mode boosts ice production for 24 hours
- LG ThinQ app support for remote monitoring and voice assistant control
- ENERGY STAR certified
This LG SQC4R soundbar system is $149.95 at eBay. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 4.1 channel surround sound configuration
- Includes wireless rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Supports Dolby Digital surround sound
- Inputs include 3.5mm jack, digital optical, and USB
- Includes a remote control
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|33%
|--
|$800
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$759 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
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