LEGO Ideas Seinfeld: Preorder for $80 + free gift

LEGO VIP members can preorder this set for $80. Plus, receive a choice of either LEGO City Skater with coupon code "SK29" or LEGO Friends Emma's Magical Box with coupon code "MG29". Buy Now at LEGO
- Available for LEGO VIP members only. (Not a member? It is free to join.)
- 1,326 pieces
- 5 minifigures
- Model: 21328
Published 28 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
While this is list price, it is very hard to track down elsewhere. Buy Now at LEGO
- create your own bouquet
- 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
- Model: 10280
That's $13 less than most of the other major retailers offer. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 864 pieces
- for ages 16+
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 649-pieces
- measures 8" x 11" x 4" when built
- Model: 21044
Apply coupon code "BGDN3IN1" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Must choose USA warehouse to get this price.
- for ages 2+
- basketball frame
- music
- slide
- swing
- Model: F56391
Apply coupon code "CD27793553" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in White at this price.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable arms
- altitude hold mode function
- 6-axis gyro
- Model: LS-E525
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
Shop and save on over 2,000 items including cornhole sets, trampolines, swing sets, bounce houses, badminton sets, and so much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Major League Toss Baseball Bean Bag Toss Game Cornhole Set for $173.99 ($40 off).
Have a child between the ages of 5 and 9? You can get them a free subscription to LEGO Life Magazine. Shop Now at LEGO
- LEGO activities, character comics, posters, and kids' cool creations
- Delivered directly to your home 4 times a year (next issue is July 2021)
- Download the latest issue and previous issues from the LEGO archive page
Note: If your child is older than 9, LEGO recommends its LEGO Life app for iPhone or Android. For ages 5 and under, it recommends its DUPLO toy series.
That's the cheapest it's ever been, and the best deal now by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
It's a buck cheaper than Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 102 pieces
- four Mandalorian Shock Trooper minifigures
- Model: 75267
Most stores charge $7 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 403 Pieces
- 3-level LEGO Knight Bus
- Includes 3 Minifigures
- Model: 75957
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 484-piece
- includes windows, 3 sets of toy eyes, 18 tires, wheel rims, and a green baseplate
- Model: 10696
