Koolatron 7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer for $229

Save $121 off list and get the lowest price we found by $43. Buy Now at Walmart
- In White.
- adjustable thermostat from 32°F to -11.2°F
- removable storage basket
- 6.9-cubic foot capacity
- Energy Star rating
- defrost drain
- CFC free
- Model: KTCF195
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Use coupon code "F8RW76RR" for a low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in White or Pink at this price; Black, Blue, and Teal fall to $34 after coupon.
- Sold by AstroAI Corporation via Amazon.
- 6-can capacity
- chills up to 32°
- warms up to 150°F
- removable shelf
- AC/DC powered
- Model: M040
Apply coupon code "MOMD50" to save $439 off the list price. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
- Available in White.
- The Black is $289.50 after coupon ($410 off list).
- 6" wide refrigerator compartment and the rest is deep freeze area
- LED touch control
- aluminum exterior case
- drain plug
- USB port
- Model: CF-BPR35
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
It's $241 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- glass shelves
- 0.4-cu. ft. capacity
- Model: RMRS31X7G-IS
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|34%
|--
|$229
|Buy Now
|Costco
|$170 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register