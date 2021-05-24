Koolatron 7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer for $229
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Koolatron 7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$229 $330
free shipping

Save $121 off list and get the lowest price we found by $43. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In White.
Features
  • adjustable thermostat from 32°F to -11.2°F
  • removable storage basket
  • 6.9-cubic foot capacity
  • Energy Star rating
  • defrost drain
  • CFC free
  • Model: KTCF195
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Koolatron
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 34% -- $229 Buy Now
Costco   $170 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price