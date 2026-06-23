This Keurig K-Express is $51 off its regular price of $110, the lowest we've seen this year, during Prime Day. The 42-oz. removable reservoir supports up to four 8-oz. cups before refilling, and the drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4" tall. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 brew sizes: 8, 10, or 12 oz.
- 42-oz. removable water reservoir
- Strong brew button for bolder flavor
- Travel mug friendly: fits mugs up to 7.4" tall
- Auto off after 5 minutes post-brew
- Compatible with My K-Cup Universal Reusable Filter (sold separately)
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Published 6/23/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's De'Longhi, Shark and Ninja Favorites sale covers a wide mix of kitchen and home appliances, mostly refurbished or factory reconditioned. Coffee and espresso machines from De'Longhi and Ninja start under $75, while Shark vacuums and robot vacuums run from around $93 to $180. A few items, like the Ninja R-ES601 Espresso Machine at $349.99, are discounted against a stated reference price rather than sold as refurbished stock. This deal ends September 4. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|46%
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|$59
|Buy Now
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