At eBay, the JEGS 69-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set is $22.49 after promo code"AUTODEALS26". That's $6 off. Shipping is free. Coupon ends August 28. Buy Now at eBay
- 69-piece set includes 34 screwdrivers with magnetic tips
- 30 assorted bits and 1 magnetic bit driver included
- 4 awls included
- Rubber grip handles for added comfort
- Chrome vanadium shafts for corrosion resistance
- Color-coded pieces w/ JEGS logo
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Bit Set for $1.48. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 15-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver for $19.98. Most merchants charge $5 more. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Phillips (#0, #1, #2, #3), slotted (3/16", 1/4"), square (#1, #2), Torx (T10, T15, T20, T25), and combo (#1, #2) bits
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|21%
|--
|$22
|Buy Now
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