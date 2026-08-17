eBay's certified refurbished Anker lineup covers power banks, solar generators, docking stations, chargers, and audio gear at up to 70% off. Even better, you can use promo code "REFURBLOVE" to get an extra 15% off select models. Deals include the Anker SOLIX F1500 portable power station at $489, down from $1,399.99, and smaller items like a 45W USB-C charger block for $13.99. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each model. Shop Now at eBay