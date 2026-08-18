At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this Horsepower Unicorn Motorized Toilet Brush for $10. It's the best deal we've seen for this brush and a low now by $6. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
This 16-oz. bottle of Dawn Platinum Plus dish spray drops to $2 with a clippable coupon on Amazon, down from $3.94. It's a concentrated formula designed to cut grease without needing water to activate the suds. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Instant Power Eco Clog Preventer 1-Gallon Bottle for $9.48. It's the best deal we could find by $11. It uses natural enzymes rather than harsh chemicals or acids, making it safe for septic systems and pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for kids aged 6+
- teaches the fundamentals of coding, without a computer
Handles grease, oil, and heavy grime on surfaces like the oven, stove, range hood, and sink, which makes it useful for anyone cleaning multiple surfaces in the kitchen. Apply coupon code "QK5SB46Q" for a savings of $5. Shipping adds around $6, and takes a little more than a week. Buy Now at Amazon
- Removes tough grease and baked-on food residue
- Fast-acting formula breaks down grime quickly
- Includes spray bottle and microfiber towel
- Safe for multi-surface household use
- Restores shine to kitchens and non-porous surfaces
Update: The price has changed to $1.13 since this was originally published.
This drain snake cleaner is $1.12, down from $2.08. It works on sinks, showers, and bathtubs to clear hair and debris from clogged pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible design fits sinks, showers, and bathtubs
- Removes hair and debris from clogged drains
- Reusable cleaning tool
- Bendable shape reaches through curved pipes
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|74%
|$14 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$10
|Buy Now
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