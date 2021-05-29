Hart 90-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $29
New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Hart 90-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$29 $45
free shipping w/ $35

It's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 1/4" drive ratchet
  • 3/8" drive ratchet
  • 1/4" nut driver
  • variety of metric sockets from 4mm to 13mm and SAE sockets from 1/4" to 13/16"
  • organizer carrying case
  • Model: HHMTS401
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Hart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 35% -- $29 Buy Now