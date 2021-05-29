Hart 90-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $29

It's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
- 1/4" drive ratchet
- 3/8" drive ratchet
- 1/4" nut driver
- variety of metric sockets from 4mm to 13mm and SAE sockets from 1/4" to 13/16"
- organizer carrying case
- Model: HHMTS401
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
Save $12 via coupon code "H6338ZLK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Minthemin via Amazon.
- plastic tool box
- combination of a variety of basic tools, precision screwdrivers, hammers, tape measure, pliers, and more
That's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
That's $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It may show at a higher price at select ZIPs.
- Incl. 1/2" Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, LED Light, 2 x 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, and Charger
- Model: HPT11-QP
It's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- auto-feed head with adjustable 10" to 12" cutting swath
- 12" string trimmer / edger
- grass deflector
- adjustable handle
- blower and blower tube
- two 2.0Ah 20V lithium ion batteries
- fast charger
- .065" line and spool
- Model: HGCK0118
