This Greenworks 40V mower is $230. That's $120 off its regular price of $350. It comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger included, cuts up to 1/3 acre per charge, and switches between mulching and rear bagging. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- single lever 5-position height adjustment
- includes grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, & charger
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Published 23 min ago
Verified 21 min ago
This Greenworks 80V mower is $450 at Amazon. That's $250 off its regular price of $700 and the lowest price we could find. It comes with the 4.0 Ah battery and charger included, and can cut up to 1/2 acre on a single charge. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4Ah battery and rapid charger
- LED lights
- 7-position height adjustment
- 8" front wheels and 10" rear wheels
This Greenworks trimmer is $71 at Amazon. That's $61 off its regular price of $139.99. It includes both a battery and charger, and doubles as an edger with the push of a button. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90° rotating head
- aluminum telescoping shaft
- includes 2.0Ah USB battery and charger
Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
Acme Tools' eBay storefront covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, with many EGO Power+ and Milwaukee items marked as refurbished. A Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" chainsaw bare tool is listed at $219.99, down from $508, while an EGO Power+ hedge trimmer bare tool runs $145.49, down from $159. The selection spans trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, mowers, and pressure washers from brands including EGO, Milwaukee, Greenworks, Makita, and Shindaiwa. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
This Greenworks hammer drill is $75 off its regular price of $130 at Amazon. It includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger, plus a built-in LED light for working in dim spaces. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24V brushless motor for more power and longer motor life
- 1/2" keyless chuck with variable speed trigger
- Two speed settings, 0-450 RPM and 0-1750 RPM
- 20 + 3 position clutch for precision control
- Includes drill, drive, and hammer modes for wood, metal, and masonry
- Includes 2.0Ah battery, charger, and built-in LED light
The Greenworks G-Max 40V 16" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw w/ 4.0Ah Battery & Charger is now $199.99, down from $299.99, at Greenworks. It includes a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, and runs up to 120 cuts per charge with a tool-less chain tensioning system and electronic chain brake. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at greenworks
- chain brake
- automatic oiler
This Greenworks string trimmer is $200. That's $120 off its regular price of $320 and at the lowest price it's been on Amazon. It runs on a 60V battery system compatible with over 75 other Greenworks outdoor tools, and includes the 4.0 Ah battery and charger. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brushless motor for stronger cutting power and longer runtime
- 16" cutting width
- Attachment-capable shaft compatible with other Greenworks tools
- Load N' Go trimmer head for quick line reloading
- Includes adjustable shoulder strap
- Includes 4.0 Ah battery and charger, backed by a 4-year warranty
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|34%
|$294 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|$230
|Buy Now
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