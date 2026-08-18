This Gorilla Grip can opener is $8.49, down from $9.98. It matches its all-time low price and sits below its 90-day average of $11.47. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stainless steel cutting wheel
- Large turn knob for easy opening
- Slip-resistant handles
- Built-in bottle opener
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Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Woot's Trash Cans For Less sale covers a wide range of kitchen and household trash cans, recycling bins, and compost bins, with prices starting around $19. Options span step-on, motion sensor, pull-out, and open-top designs in sizes from small 1.3-gallon countertop bins up to 25-gallon trash cans, with brands like Rubbermaid, MOVECOM, PrecisionAuto, and OUTLANE included. Several listings show discounts of more than 50% off their reference prices. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Get this mini tumbler for free by applying promo code "FREEMINITUMBLER". Shipping adds around $6, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Whataburger
- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
Amazon offers the S'well Stainless Steel 16-oz. Ice Cream Chiller in three colors for $22. That's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds a standard pint container
- Keeps ice cream frozen for up to four hours
Amazon's kitchen deals span coffee, blending, and cooking gear, with Keurig machines like the K-Mini Mate at $49.99 and the K-Duo Hot & Iced at $149.99 alongside Ninja appliances including the CREAMi ice cream maker at $189.99 and the Nutri-Plus personal blender at $69.98. The lineup also covers smaller picks like the Owala FreeSip 40 oz. water bottle at $35.99 and a 12-piece stainless steel flatware set at $65.67. Shop Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Gorilla Grip dog food mat in Gray is $8.99, down from $12. It's made from waterproof, BPA-free silicone with raised edges to contain spills and a slip-resistant surface to keep bowls from sliding. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made from 100% waterproof silicone
- Raised edges measure 0.13" thick to contain spills
- Slip-resistant topside w/ raised dots to keep bowls in place
- BPA-free, food-grade safe material
- Measures 18.5" x 11.5"
- Machine washable
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|14%
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|$8
|Buy Now
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