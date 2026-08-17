Amazon offers the Genie Universal Garage Door Opener Conversion Kit for $54.35. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Upgrades older garage door openers with improved security and signal strength
- Uses Intellicode technology w/ dual-frequency (315/390 MHz) signal to reduce interference
- Helps fix weak range issues caused by nearby radio towers, airports, or military bases
- Compatible with nearly all major garage door opener brands
- Includes a receiver, transformer, one-button remote, two-wire electrical cable, staples, and instructions
- Runs on one included CR2032 battery
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Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
In the home improvement section at Amazon Haul, you can get deals on a selection of home improvement goods, with hundreds of items under $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storage and organization items like shower caddies, hat racks, and paper towel holders
- Woodworking tools including corner clamps, F-type clamps, and screwdriver sets
- Home fix-it supplies such as drywall anchors, door draft stoppers, and door hinges
- Small kitchen and cleaning items like oil sprayers, sponges, and grout scrubbers
At Amazon, get this Korky Quietfill Platinum Universal Toilet Fill Valve & Flapper Kit for $10.49. It's the best price we could find by $7. The flapper adjusts from 1.28 to 5 gallons per flush, and the kit includes a refill tube and metal clip for installation. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a fill valve and a 2" toilet flapper
- Fixes running, noisy, slow-refill, and weak-flush toilets
- Fits 99% of toilets
- Flapper adjusts from 1.28 to 5 gallons per flush
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|36%
|--
|$54
|Buy Now
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