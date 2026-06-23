expired
Amazon · Expired Jun 26, 2026
$100 w/ Prime $150
free shipping
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The front camera shoots at 4K and the rear at 1080p, which gives you solid coverage for insurance or legal purposes if you're ever in an accident. At $100, that's $50 off the $150 list price for a dual-channel setup, which typically costs more at this resolution. This deal is for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- supports 24/7 parking monitoring with Time-Lapse Recording, Collision Detection, and Pre-Recording
- records in 4K (3840×2160P) front and 1080P rear
- STARVIS 2 Sensor and Enhanced Night Vision
- 5.8GHz WiFi 6/2.4GHz dual-band WiFi
- 170° + 150° wide-angle coverage
- built-in G-sensor
- Model: D600 Pro Max
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$100 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price