At eBay, use the promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to cut the price of this set of Nanoleaf smart lights to $59. That's another $6 drop since we posted them the other day and the best price we've ever seen for this kit. Shipping is free, too. The lights are cuttable and extendable, letting them be customized to fit eaves, soffits, or other outdoor features rather than being sold in a fixed length. The coupon expires on September 1. Buy Now at eBay