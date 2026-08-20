Stringing these along a fence, deck, or garden path gives you steady ambient light without running an extension cord, since the solar panel handles charging on its own. Apply coupon code "SLA59RKG" for a total savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 dynamic lighting modes with memory
- Zero electricity cost via solar charging
- Auto dusk-to-dawn sensor operation
- IP65 weather resistant 66-foot tube
- Easy tool-free installation
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $65. It's the best deal we've seen for these outdoor lights. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
This Monster smart accent light set drops to $19.19 when you click "redeem" on the on-page coupon or apply promo code "00M9DMKQTLOV". You'd pay around $50 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- App and voice assistant lighting control
- Customizable lighting scenes, timers, and sound-reactive modes
At eBay, use the promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to cut the price of this set of Nanoleaf smart lights to $59. That's another $6 drop since we posted them the other day and the best price we've ever seen for this kit. Shipping is free, too. The lights are cuttable and extendable, letting them be customized to fit eaves, soffits, or other outdoor features rather than being sold in a fixed length. The coupon expires on September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 100-ft. rope length, extendable up to 147 ft. per controller
- 60 addressable RGBICW LED pucks
- IP67 & IP65 weatherproof, UV-resistant
- Matter-compatible; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth control
- Cuttable in 16-ft. modular segments
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this Nanoleaf 100' outdoor LED lighting kit drops to $53.36. That's $6 less than our mention from five days ago. The lights are cuttable and extendable, making it easy to fit them along eaves, soffits, or other outdoor architectural features for a permanent installation. Coupon expires September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 100-ft. rope length, extendable up to 147 ft. per controller
- 60 addressable RGBICW LED pucks
- IP67 & IP65 weatherproof, UV-resistant
- Matter-compatible; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth control
- Cuttable in 16-ft. modular segments
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|53%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
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