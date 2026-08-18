This recliner chair is $140 off its regular price of $400, matching its all-time low on Amazon. It reclines up to 165° with a 4-position lockable mechanism and an extendable footrest, letting it double as a lounge chair or near-flat bed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reclines from 90° to 165° with 4 lockable positions
- Extendable footrest for near-flat reclining
- Adjustable 2-in-1 pillow for head or lower back support
- PU leather cover with high-density foam cushioning
- Recommended for users 4.7 to 5.8 ft. tall
- Overall dimensions of 27.5" D x 28.9" W x 45" H
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Published 30 min ago
Verified 1 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
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- 300-lb. capacity
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- 275-lb. capacity
Designed for people who naturally sit cross-legged, side-saddle, or shift positions frequently at a desk, this chair accommodates postures that standard office chairs actively work against. Apply coupon code "Dealnews" for a total savings of $344. Buy Now at newtralchair.com
- Supports cross-legged, backward, and reclined multi-posture seating
- 8-level rotating armrests with 120-degree adjustment range
- Integrated foldable laptop tray with three adjustable angles
- Lockable recline backrest with 90-degree to 117-degree angles
- Model: FF-A
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This standing desk is $150 off its regular price of $650, landing at its lowest price on Amazon. It's available in Walnut or Natural. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 27.6" to 46.8"
- Dual-motor lift system
- Desktop measures 55" wide by 28" deep with a 1" thick top
- Supports up to 222 lbs
- V-frame legs w/ reinforced metal lift columns
- 5-year warranty on frame and motor, 2-year warranty on controller and electronics
This exercise bike is $200 off, dropping to $300 from its $500 regular price. It's also below Amazon's 90-day average price of $450 and its all-time low of $374. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines a stationary bike with a removable desktop for a laptop, phone, or drink
- 8 levels of magnetic resistance
- LCD display tracks time, speed, distance, calories, mileage, and RPM
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Adjustable seat and desktop height and depth
This L-shaped standing desk is $309.99, down from $529.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The desk adjusts electrically between sitting and standing heights from 30.7" to 46.8" and includes a reinforced steel frame rated to hold 242 lbs. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 30.7" to 46.8"
- L-shaped design with a main desk and side surface
- 1.18" thick desktop with cherry wood veneer finish
- Reinforced steel frame supports up to 242 lbs.
- Includes a single storage drawer
- Cable grommets included for cord management
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|34%
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|$260
|Buy Now
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