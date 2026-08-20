At eBay, use promo code "POWERGEN30" to get this refurb Firman 3650W Remote Start Inverter Generator for $350. It's the best price we could find by $450. It puts out 3650 watts, runs quietly at 63dB, and includes electric and remote start. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- Produces up to 3650 watts of power
- Runs on gasoline with a 1.3-gal. tank
- Includes remote and electric start
- Weighs 91 lb. and measures 23.2" x 17.8" x 17.9"
- Operates at a noise level of 63dB
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop this Pulsar generator to $218.96. That's $163 under the cost of a factory-sealed unit. Shipping is free. A 60-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 2,300 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of power
With promo code "POWERGEN30", this Efurden 4400W portable inverter generator drops to $181.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon expires August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- 4400 peak watts and 3400 running watts
- 2-gallon gas tank with up to 10 hours of run time
- 0.15-gal. engine oil capacity with a 4-stroke, 208cc engine
- Includes two 120V AC ports, one 12V DC port, and one RV port
- Noise level under 72 dBA
- Measures 19" long, 15.2" wide, and 19" tall
At eBay, get the refurb Ego Nexus 3000 Power Station for $499. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It's a bare tool, so it runs on Ego's 56V batteries sold separately, but it still delivers up to 3,000 watts of power through three 120V outlets. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
At Best Buy, get the PowerSmart 3600W Portable Gas Generator for $350. That's a savings of $250. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3,600W rated and 4,400W peak power
- 1.7-gallon fuel tank
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|$400 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$350
|Buy Now
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