Compact enough for one-handed cuts in tight spots, this one suits anyone doing quick trim, PVC, or demo jobs without hauling out a full-size saw. Apply coupon code "D9ZKFI4X" for a total savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual-axis coaxial drive reduces vibration for precise control
- Brushless motor with 0-2200 SPM stepless speed control
- Gradient LED display shows battery and speed status
- Type-C fast charging eliminates bulky external battery packs
- Compact 8.92-inch portable design for easy storage
Handy for tight spots like trim or plywood cuts where a full-size circular saw feels like overkill, and the brushless motor means less maintenance over time. Apply coupon code "DU6VAD8U" for a total savings of $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- LiveView display provides real-time battery and load monitoring
- Compact 4lb lightweight frame for easy maneuverability
- Integrated dust collection port for clean, precise cuts
- Brushless motor delivers 4,700 RPM cutting power
- Type-C charging with 70+ cuts per charge
- Model: O11 Apex
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
This saw is for trimming branches or cutting small logs around the yard without dealing with a gas engine. Apply coupon code "2LF3TC3B" for a savings of $45. That's $5 under our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 21V brushless motor with 10m/s chain speed
- 70+ minutes continuous runtime with dual 4.0Ah batteries
- 5.7lb lightweight design with shock-absorbing handle
- 0.5-second instant kickback shutoff technology
- Complete kit with spare chains, batteries, and safety gear
At Walmart, get the Delta 10" Portable Table Saw for $184. It's the best price we could find by $215. It has a 15-amp motor, a 25" rip capacity to the right, and a 45" aluminum table surface. Buy Now at Walmart
This Delta portable table saw is $183.59 at Walmart today. That's a $215 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|30%
|$70 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$70
|Buy Now
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